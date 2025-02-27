Three-day ToTs on school health & wellness prog begins

LONGDING, 26 Feb: The 3-day district-level training of trainers (TOTs) on school health and wellness programme began at the Government Secondary School (GSS) here in Longding on Wednesday.

Attending the inaugural session of the programme, deputy director of school education Jongge Yirang expressed his hope that the training would empower teachers to become effective advocates for health and wellness in their respective institutions.

Encouraging the participants to be attentive during the training, he emphasized that the knowledge and skills gained from the programme should be implemented

in schools to create a lasting impact on students’ health and well-being.

District medical officer Dr. Dilip Dutta highlighted the importance of health and wellness among young students. He emphasized that a healthy lifestyle, including proper nutrition, regular physical activity and mental well-being, is crucial for academic success and overall development.

Dutta also stressed the need for schools to create an environment that promotes healthy habits and provides access to healthcare resources.

GSS Longding headmaster Sanwang Wangsa said that a healthy body and a positive mindset are the foundations for achieving personal and academic goals. He urged the teacher participants to work harder to foster a culture of wellness within the school and the community.

The first day of the training concluded with technical sessions by the master trainers. (DIPRO)