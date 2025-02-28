Adult Basic English course participants receive certificates

ZIRO, 27 Feb: Certificates were distributed to successful participants of the adult basic English course (2nd edition) during a ceremony organised here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Ziro ADC (i/c) Rani Perme gave away the certificates to the candidates in the presence of representatives of the Diibo clan and various organisations.

A total of 15 students appeared for the exam, which was held on 9 February.

The first rank with a perfect score of 100 out of 100 was secured by Maili Lama and Tadu Yarang, while Michi Ampi and Tage Yassung secured the second rank with a score of 98 out of 100. Koj Oche secured the third rank with a score of 96 out of 100.

The rank holders also received a token of appreciation from Michi D Chobin, former president of the AZHYA.

The organisers expressed appreciation for priests Fr Mathoor Siriak and Fr Jijo Jacob, who voluntarily bore the expenditure of the question papers and certificates, besides Yachang Tacho, convener of the Diibo Gaon Bura Buri Association, who initiated the adult basic English course, and the two volunteer teachers, Hano Usha and Dulley Yaring, who are assistant professors at the Mudo Tamo Memorial Teacher Trainee College, Ziro.