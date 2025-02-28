Lowang reiterates govt’s commitment to strengthen conservation policies

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Environment, Forests & Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthen conservation policies and promote ecotourism as a means of sustainable development.

He said this after inaugurating a two-day research seminar here on Thursday to discuss key research developments in forestry, wildlife conservation, and biodiversity protection.

The seminar, being organised by the Forest Department, has brought together senior forest officers, researchers, frontline field staffers and conservationists from across the country to share insights and strategies for sustainable environmental management in Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister emphasised that “the traditional knowledge of the local community is an important aspect upon which researchers and scientists are required to work, strengthening their conservation values.”

He also stressed on creating awareness among the communities about the importance of wildlife, and lauded the efforts of the Forest Department, the frontline staffers, and researchers in conserving Arunachal’s rich natural heritage.

The minister’s adviser Wanglin Lowangdong highlighted the importance of “intensive research in the climate changing scenario in the state.”

The minister presented the Green Guardian commendation certificates to 12 winners, including Rangmang from the Kamlang Tiger Reserve; Tatum Rumdo from the Namdapha Tiger Reserve; Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary RFO Tader Raju; conservationist from Lower Subansiri district Koj Mama; conservationist from Lower Dibang Valley district Ipra Makola; Banderdewa Forest Division RFO Vijay Dupit; Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary FG Dodo Perme; Agriculture Joint Director Tada Debia Neckom; and a snake rescue team (RFO Kime Rambia, Hage Tamang, Niranjan Boro and Raju Boro) in recognition of their unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions towards safeguarding the forests, wildlife and biodiversity of the state.

The awardees were selected under the first edition of the Green Guardian Award. The award has been instituted in order to recognise the field staff and voluntary persons/organisations working selflessly towards conservation and biodiversity protection in the state.

A book titled Mesmerising Ecotourism Destinations of Arunachal Pradesh, authored by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Tam was also released on the occasion by the minister.

The book showcases the ecotourism potential of the state, emphasising its pristine landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, and sustainable tourism opportunities. It aims to promote responsible tourism while ensuring ecological preservation.

Among others, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prabhat Tyagi and other senior officers and researchers of the department were present.

The seminar is expected to provide a platform for deliberations on conservation challenges, research findings, and innovative approaches to environmental protection in the state.