Chimpu police recover stolen bikes, mobile phone

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: The Chimpu police recently recovered a Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle and a Realme 9i 5G mobile phone, along with three stolen TVS Ntorq scooters, in separate operations.

Following an FIR lodged by one Tagru Bhai on 20 February regarding the theft of his motorcycle and a mobile phone from his residence, the Chimpu police, using technical surveillance and call detail record analysis, traced the stolen items to Sonitpur district in Assam. In coordination with the Assam Police, a raid led to the recovery of the motorcycle. The mobile phone was found with a woman who admitted to purchasing it from the accused for Rs 3,000.

The accused, Jamir Ali, a resident of Batiamari Borivye in Sonitpur district, was arrested following a pursuit. He confessed to the crime and has been sent to judicial custody.

In the other case, the Chimpu police recovered three stolen scooters, stolen from Chimpu and Nirjuli, during intensive patrolling.