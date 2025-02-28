Wangtham Lammaty: A champion rider and pride of Arunachal

[Tom Simai]

Havildar Wangtham Lammaty was born on 13 June, 1984, in Kheti village in Tirap district. He is the son of late W Lammaty and Chathay Lammaty. Growing up in the scenic yet rugged terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, he imbibed the values of resilience, determination, and discipline from an early age.

Despite completing his education up to the 10th standard, Wangtham’s true calling lay in serving the nation. His unwavering dedication led him to join the Assam Rifles on 7 July, 2002, marking the beginning of his illustrious journey.

He is a devoted Christian, a loving husband to Chanye Lammaty, and a proud father to Wangley Lammaty.

Wangtham Lammaty’s passion for horse riding began in 2006, and from that moment, he never looked back. What started as an interest soon transformed into a distinguished career in equestrian sports, where he consistently showcased remarkable skill and perseverance.

Over the years, he participated in national and international equestrian tournaments, bringing home numerous medals and making India, Arunachal Pradesh, and his village, Kheti, immensely proud.

Hav Wangtham Lammaty has an impressive record of victories in various equestrian championships. Some of his notable achievements include:

o Best rider at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC), 2025

o Gold in tent pegging lance & sword (individual) at NEC, 2025

o Gold in tent pegging sword (team) at NEC, 2025

o Gold in tent pegging lance (team) at NEC, 2025

o Silver at the Delhi Horse Show, 2024

o Gold at Sapta Shakti Horse Show, 2024 – Tent pegging Indian file team

o Silver at AIPEC, 2023 – tent pegging lance team

o Gold at Shillong Heritage Horse Show, 2023 – tent pegging lance (individual)

o Gold at International Tent Pegging Championships in Abu Dhabi, 2015

o Gold at Asian Tent Pegging Championships in Cairo, 2016

His journey, marked by discipline, skill, and perseverance, stands as an inspiration for aspiring equestrians across the country.

Beyond his achievements in sports, Hav Wangtham Lammaty continues to serve the nation with unwavering dedication as a member of the Assam Rifles. His remarkable feats in equestrian sports have not only brought honour to his regiment but have also elevated the prestige of Arunachal on national and international platforms.

With his legacy firmly established, Wangtham Lammaty remains a beacon of inspiration for young athletes, proving that with dedication, hard work, and perseverance, one can achieve greatness despite all odds. His journey is a testament to the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and work relentlessly toward their goals.