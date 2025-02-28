Entrepreneurship development prog

JOLLANG, 27 Feb: The MSME development and facilitation office, Itanagar, organised an entrepreneurship awareness programme, in collaboration with Himalayan University (HU), at the university here on Thursday.

The main objective of the programme was to raise awareness about entrepreneurship and its importance; to motivate people to consider entrepreneurship as a career option; and to provide knowledge about government policies, funding opportunities, and skills development.

Addressing the participants, HU Registrar Vijay Tripathi encouraged them to enter into entrepreneurship and take the benefits of the government schemes, while Industries Department Joint Director Gomar Angu briefed the participants on the state-sponsored schemes for entrepreneurs, and MSME Itanagar Office Assistant Director Satish Kumar spoke on the MSME schemes and activities, and urged the participants to avail of the benefits of the schemes.

ICICI Bank Itanagar branch manager Manoj Sarmahprovided detailed information about the banking support to government-sponsored schemes.