Financial literacy prog organised

NAMSAI, 27 Feb: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Itanagar branch organised a financial literacy programme here on Thursday, under the theme ‘Women’s Prosperity’, as part of the RBI’s Financial Literacy Week.

The Financial Literacy Week has been a flagship initiative of the RBI since 2016, with each year focusing on a specific theme targeted at a particular segment of the population to promote financial literacy. “The 2025 theme aligns with the broader goal of financial inclusion, ensuring that women gain access to financial services and products that can help them make informed decisions, responsible borrowing, and improve their economic wellbeing,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, RBI Itanagar General Manager Abhijit Majumdar said that “women-led inclusive growth is the need of the hour,” and spoke about the “central government’s aim for 70% women’s participation in economic activities by 2047.”

“Female labour force participation can be increased with girls’ education, skill development, taking benefits of PMJDY account and various government schemes for women entrepreneurs and through self-help groups,” he said.

NABARD District Development AGM Kamal Royelaborated the importance of investment schemes such as Sukanya Samridhhi scheme, PPF, MF SIP, FD and RD with banks, as well as various government schemes such as PMJJBY and PMSBY,and pension schemes like APY, NPS, etc.

Namsai ADC Koliani Namchoom in her speech highlighted the importance of financial literacy for women, and advised all participating staffers to share the learning from the programme with their family members and neighbours.

RBI Manager Vivek Patidar delivered a presentation on digitalisation, cyber hygiene, need for following responsible practices while undertaking digital transactions, corrective steps for financial frauds, and such.