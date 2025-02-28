Ex gratia payment for mithuns killed by wild dogs raised: DFO

LEMMI, 27 Feb: Pakke Tiger Reserve DFO Satyaprakash Singh announced that the Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department has increased the ex gratia payment for mithuns killed by wild dogs from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

“The rising reports of killing of mithuns by wild dogs are true. We are putting up efforts by creating more rapid action force groups, and the RFOs are working in tandem with the public and in the forest, so that the predation of mithuns by wild dogs significantly declines,” added the DFO.

Singh said this during the inauguration of the renovated range office of the Rilloh wildlife range headquarters in Pakke on Wednesday by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Tam.

Tam also inaugurated a market shed in Rilloh, constructed by the Rilloh Eco Development Committee (EDC), under the chairmanship of Nobin Techi.

During his interaction with GBs, local residents, and EDC members, Tam emphasised the importance of conserving the region’s rich biodiversity, and encouraged the promotion of ecotourism activities as a sustainable alternative to harmful practices.