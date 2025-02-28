India, China militaries implementing resolutions to end Ladakh conflict: Chinese defence ministry

[KJM Varma]

BEIJING, 27 Feb: The Chinese defence ministry on Thursday said that the militaries of India and China are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a “comprehensive and effective manner.”

“At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the resolutions related to the border areas in a compressive and effective manner,” Chinese defence ministry spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on the status of the normalisation of the situation in eastern Ladakh sector.

“We are ready to work with the Indian side to jointly preserve the peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, ending over four years of freeze in ties.

After finalisation of the pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan in Russia on 23 October. In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

After that, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 23rd special representative (SR) dialogue in Beijing on 18 December last year.

On 26 January, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism.

After the series of talks both the countries are in the process of normalising bilateral relations.

India has been maintaining that ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. (PTI)