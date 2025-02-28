Tobacco products seized, over 35 shops fined

TAWANG, 27 Feb: Illegally stored tobacco products were seized and 35 shop owners were penalised for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 during a surprise raid conducted by the Tawang District Enforcement Squad here recently.

The shop owners were also made aware of the provisions of the COTPA and the harmful effects of tobacco and substance abuse.

The seized items, including cigarettes, hand-rolling tobacco, chewing tobacco, and other substances, were disposed of at the designated dumpsite near Changbu. (DIPRO)