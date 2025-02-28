Workshop on RTI Act held in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 27 Feb: A workshop on the Right to Information (RTI) Act was conducted here on Thursday for key officials and stakeholders to discuss the significance and implementation of the Act.

State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Jarken Gamlin provided a comprehensive briefing on the RTI Act, along with major court rulings that have shaped its implementation over the years, during the workshop.

He emphasised on the role of all stakeholders “for smooth flow and facilitation of information to the applicants under the RTI Act.”

A presentation on right to information was delivered by State Information Commissioners Khopey Thalley and Dani Gambo, highlighting the RTI Act and the roles of the first appellate authority, public information officers (PIO) and assistant public information officers (APIO).

In addition, the CIC’s PA Odi Menjo conducted a session on the RTI Act and its relevance to the Indian Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in governance through the RTI Act.

Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission Registrar Maman Padung and Khimiyang EAC Rosalind Pertin also spoke.

The workshop was attended by PIOs, APIOs, and other officials concerned. (DIPRO)