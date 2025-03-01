Chayang Tajo: An enchanting tourism gem awaiting discovery

[ Apeda Rondo ]

Embarking on a journey to the serene beauty of Chayang Tajo was one of the best decisions I could have made, all thanks to my enthusiastic choice to attend the spectacular Nyokum Yullo golden jubilee celebration on 26 February.

When a resident-cum-explorer partner extended an invitation, I hesitated at first due to the short notice – just eleven hours to prepare. Nevertheless, the allure of exploring this uncharted territory beckoned me, and with excitement simmering, I graciously accepted the invitation and set my sights on adventure.

On 25 February, we departed from Itanagar at the break of dawn, traversing the stunning landscapes of Pakke-Kessang and Seppa towns, before following the enchanting Kameng river towards Chayang Tajo. By evening, we arrived at the picturesque village of Rebe, nestled along the banks of the Para river. Our explorations took us beyond Rebe, allowing us to bask in the natural wonders of Yangfo, Sawa, Tongi, Saria, Takhong and Sangchu, culminating our journey at Kese Bagang, the last village in the Chayang Tajo constituency.

The undulating rainforests, stretching from the Kameng and Para rivers to the soaring peaks of the Kra Daadi mountains, are utterly captivating. Chayang Tajo is beautifully framed by majestic snow-capped mountains to the west and verdant forests to the east. At the same time, the Para and Kameng rivers gracefully delineate the southern edge, creating an extraordinary sense of tranquillity and diversity in this enchanting region. Rich in culture, it serves as a vibrant home for the Nyishi tribes in the plains and the Puroik community in the upper reaches.

The primary attractions of Chayang Tajo lie in its thrilling opportunities for adventure tourism – the thrill of snow trekking potential in the Kra Daadi highlands, an incredible venue for mountaineering that beckons both seasoned climbers and local adventurers alike. The towering peaks present enticing challenges for those with a passion for the outdoors.

Additionally, the region offers delightful prospects for short hikes, birdwatching, and walking along the old hunting trails, as well as opportunities for agro-tourism.

For thrill-seekers, the Kameng river calls with vast potential for exhilarating white-water rafting and kayaking, while the allure of angling adds another enticing dimension to the adventure tourism landscape.

The cultural tapestry of Chayang Tajo is another compelling facet, steeped in a rich history that celebrates the heritage of the Nyishi and Puroik tribes. Each community boasts a unique set of beliefs and ways of life. The Nyishi people, renowned for their vibrant traditions, reveal their cultural richness during the Nyokum Yullo festival. Guests are treated to exquisite cuisines such as Tase and Tame Oppo, accompanied by the legendary shaman – hospitality that warms the heart.

Meanwhile, the Puroik community – primarily forest dwellers – maintains a distinctive lifestyle deeply rooted in nature, proclaiming themselves companions of forest spirits while embracing shamanism. This enchanting aspect of their culture could draw researchers, storytellers, and academics from around the globe, eager to delve into their world.

To unlock the boundless potential for tourism in this captivating region, local youths must step forward and embrace the opportunity to explore and promote their homeland. With concerted efforts to craft well-planned itineraries and, perhaps, support from the government and local stakeholders, the potential for developing the hospitality sector is immense.

By fostering a vibrant tourism industry, we can transform this extraordinary state into a much sought-after destination, rich in experiences that linger in the hearts of all who visit, and that’s the diversity that Arunachal presents. (The writer is travel consultant at Kanhi Kanla Tours and Travels and can be reached at rondoadiju@gmail.com.)