State-level ‘Run for Unity’ marathon organised

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Agalumso Tawsik from Lohit and Yanu Mane from Shi-Yomi district won the 4th state-level ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

Taba Jobang, representing Papum Pare, and Phongam Wangpan of Longding district finished second and third, respectively, in the boys’ category of the race.

In the girls’ category, Yanam Ruku, also from Shi-Yomi, and Yaris Goi from East Siang district won the second and the third place, respectively.

Around 80 runners from various schools of 11 districts participated in the 18-km race, which was organised by the East Siang Education Department, under the aegis of the Directorate of Secondary Education.

The race started from GHSS, Mebo (Romdum) and culminated at DEM, GHSS here.

Cash prizes along with trophies and certificates were given to the winners.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu encouraged the youths and students to make games and sports an integral part of their life for a healthy body and mind.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu spoke on the scopes for meritorious sportspersons and the objectives for organising the event.

The event was organised with the aim to promote national integration, celebrate the spirit of unity in diversity, and also to nurture young talents.

SP Pankaj Lamba, East Siang ZPC Olen Rome, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Jt DHS Dr T Tali, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, IGJGHSS Principal O Tabing, district sports coordinator and organising secretary of the event Tanya Padung, among others, were present during the prize award ceremony. (DIPRO)