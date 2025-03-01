Consultative meeting on de-reservation of reserve forest, wildlife sanctuary held

YUPIA, 28 Feb: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso suggested conducting consultative meetings among the actually affected people of the villages before finalisation of the de-reservation and rationalisation proposal for the Drupang reserve forest and the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary during a joint consultative meeting of MLAs, DCs, administrativeofficers, Forest and Land Department officials of Papum Pare, representatives of the NES, ANSU, ANYA, APPDSU and the Aboriginal Tribal Inhabitant Villagers of Itanagar Capital Region (ATIVICR), besides panchayat leaders and officials of the Land Department at the Papum Pare DC’sconference hall here on Friday.

The meeting was held to discuss the roadmap for de-reservation and rationalisation proposal for the Drupang reserve forest and the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

“By engaging with affected villagers and studying the ground reality, the committee can ensure that the voices of local communities are heard and considered in the decision-making process, leading to a more comprehensive understanding of the proposal’s impact,” Kaso said.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek advocated forming local committees at the ADC level to understand the ground realities and modulate plans that are sustainable.

He also emphasised on seeking public consent and opinion before finalising the draft for de-reservation, to ensure that the voices of local communities are heard and considered.

ICR DC Talo Potom while presenting a brief on the draft proposal spoke about the need for rationalisation and de-reservation.

“The need for diversion of forest land to non-forest purpose; addressing the resentment of the native villagers and establishing their rights; regularising the already constructed government infrastructures and public settlements; catering to the growing population; and to define clear boundaries for ecological restoration have necessitated the de-reservation,” he informed.

He further highlighted the contents of the draft proposal, which includes the areas and villages proposed for rationalisation. It was, however, opposed by the members of the ATIVICR, who said that the proposal to rationalise the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary in their ancestral land by the state government would never be accepted.

ATIVICR general secretary Nera Techi, however, suggested that “out of the 140.8 sq kms of the notified Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary, 66 sq kms, constituting the upper ridge areas, can be considered for rationalisation.”

ATIVICR chairman Techi expressed dissatisfaction over the inclusion of the ICR and several other villages within the boundaries of the wildlife sanctuary.

DDCF Manish Kumar Jha while assuring cooperation requested the local committees formed for the purpose to “have consultations with the affected people to work out an amicable solution.”

ANYA president Gamru Ruja, ANSU president Mai Arun Camdir, APPDSU president Gollo Lento, representatives from the NES, and Forest Department officials also spoke and voiced the need to be empathetic to the land donors and other affected people.

The other points discussed during the meeting included protecting the catchment areas to prevent environmental degradation and ensure sustainable development; the requirement of a strong political will to drive the de-reservation and rationalisation process forward; the need for identifying alternativeland for de-reservation, ensuring minimal environmental impact; and cooperation among all stakeholders, including government officials, local communities, and civil society organisations.

The joint consultative meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for a collaborative approach to address the complex issues surrounding the de-reservation and rationalisation of the Drupang reserve forest and the Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary through consultation with all stakeholders to ensure that the de-reservation and rationalisation process is transparent, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable. (DIPRO)