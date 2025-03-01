One arrested for sexually abusing minor sister

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The Itanagar women police station has arrested the biological brother of an 11-year-old girl for sexually abusing the minor girl.

The women police informed that, based on the victim’s statement, her brother first sexually abused her in 2022, adding that the abuse continued over the years.

A case (u/s 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) has been registered in this regard and the accused has been arrested under Section 87 of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The minor girl was traced and recovered from Guwahati (Assam) three days ago, where her brother had taken her after abducting her.

Medical examination of the victim has been done and further investigation is underway, informed the police.

On 31 January, a WhatsApp FIR had been received from a 47-year-old resident of Chimpu, reporting that his 11-year-old daughter had gone missing on 5 December, 2024, at around 5 pm, and a case had been registered at the women police station here.