KVK organises field day for farmwomen

NAMSAI, 28 Feb: Twenty farmwomen from Napatia village participated in a ‘field day’ organised at farmers’ fields here by the Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Friday to showcase the performance of improved potato varieties under the on-farm testing (OFT) initiative.

As part of the OFT initiative, the KVK had provided three improved potato varieties -Kufri Chandramukhi, Kufri Sindhuri, and Kufri Pukhraj -to assess their performance in real farming conditions. “These varieties demonstrated promising results in terms of yield and adaptability in farmers’ fields, reinforcing the potential for their wider adoption,” the KVK informed in a release.

Recognising the success of these improved varieties, the KVK conducted the field day to facilitate knowledge exchange between scientists and farmwomen. The event provided an opportunity for the farmwomen to observe and discuss the advantages of these varieties, along with improved agronomic practices to enhance productivity and profitability.

The farmwomen engaged in discussions and shared their experiences regarding the improved potato varieties.

“The initiative aims to promote the adoption of high-yielding, resilient potato cultivars to enhance the livelihood of farming communities in the region,” the release stated, adding that “the KVK remains committed to supporting farmers with innovative agricultural technologies and scientific interventions to improve crop productivity and sustainability.”