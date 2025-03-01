Losar celebration starts

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 28 Feb: Losar celebration has started in the house. As per the Tibetan Buddhist lunar calendar, this is the Wood Dragon year 2151, wherein wood is the element, and dragon is the annual zodiac sign.

The word ‘Lo’ implies year, and ‘Sar’ signifies ‘new’. The first day of Losar, known as Lamay Losar is dedicated to spiritual leaders and gurus. On this day, people visit monasteries to seek blessings from rinpoches, tulkus and heads of monasteries. The second day, known as ‘Gyalpo Losar’, meaning King’s Losar, is dedicated to kings, while the third day is the celebration of the commoners.

Astrologically, there are five elements – wood, iron, water, fire and earth – and each element lasts for two consecutive years. On the other hand there are twelve zodiac signs – rat, pig, dog, rooster, monkey, sheep, horse, snake, dragon, rabbit, tiger, and ox- and each zodiac sign lasts for one year.

At homes, people prepare varieties of cuisines,including special noodles called putang, dumplings, non-veg food, chang-gu and marching, and local wines are served. On the first day, people don’t visit others’ houses, believing that, whether rich or poor,one must be content with one’s own resources.

In Bomdila, hundreds of people thronged the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery on Friday and sought blessings of the 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche.

Extending greetings to the people, the rinpoche said, “Everyone must be kind and compassionate towards each other; one must accumulate merits by performing virtues and good deeds.”

“I pray for the wellbeing of everyone. May peace prevail on Earth, and let any unforeseen calamities and epidemics be warded off,” he added.

Earlier, in the morning, the rinpoche, along with dozens of monks, performed special prayers for longevity, prosperity and universal peace, and for the wellbeing of all sentient beings.