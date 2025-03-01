NERIST, DNGC celebrate National Science Day

NIRJULI, 28 Feb: The physics, chemistry, mathematics and forestry departments of the NERIST, in collaboration with the institute’s Innovation Council (IIC), celebrated the National Science Day on Friday with a series of events designed to instil scientific curiosity and innovation among students and researchers.

The day is celebrated annually to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on 28 February, 1928.

The event was attended by NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, Administration Dean Prof M Chandrasekaran, and IIC President Prof N Marchang, besides faculty members, research scholars of the NERIST, and students from various schools.

As part of the celebration, the NERIST organised several competitions, including a science model competition, a poster-making competition, and other activities, providing

a platform for young minds to showcase their creativity and scientific prowess.

Schoolchildren from VKV Nirjuli, KV NERIST and St Xaviers School Harmuty presented their science modelsand participated in the science quiz competition.

“The initiatives ensured a spirit of innovation in students to pursue careers in science and technology,” the NERIST stated in a release.

The Science Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) also celebrated the National Science Day on the theme ‘Science for sustainable development: Promoting green technologies’ on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the myriads of contributions of science, from day-to-day life activities to space and nuclear technologies. Dr Khan discouraged the use of science for destruction, and said that scientists should not indulge in developing deadly weapons.

Assistant Professor Dr Ajum Bagang presented a talk on the importance of home gardens in biodiversity conservation, while Assistant Professor Dr Hage Doley gave a presentation on ‘Evolution of theory of scientific thought’.

An essay competition on the key theme, quiz competitionon general sciences and poster-making competitions on the impact of dams on Arunachal Pradesh were conducted among the students to mark the day.

The winners were awarded trophies and certificates.

All the faculty members and students of the departments of anthropology, botany, chemistry, mathematics, physics and zoology that comprise the Science Club participated in the event.

The programme was coordinated by Assistant Professor Dr Karsing Megu.

In West Kameng district, the students and staff of VKV NEEPCO in Kimi celebrated the National Science Day with various activities such as science model exhibition and essay writing, drawing, and house-wise quiz competitions.

Thirty-two students from different classes prepared innovative scientific models, demonstrating their understanding of scientific concepts, during the celebration.