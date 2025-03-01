Need to strengthen women’s voices, safeguard tradition and culture: Pul

KHONSA, 28 Feb: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul emphasised the need to strengthen women’s voices and safeguard the state’s tradition and culture.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the office of the Nocte Women Association (NWA) and the Arunachal Indigenous & Heritage Centre here in Tirap district on Friday.

“Women play a crucial role in shaping society, and such initiatives will empower them while

also preserving our rich indigenous heritage,” she said.

Pul lauded the Nocte Women Association for its efforts in advocating women’s welfare and fostering social progress.

“This initiative will open new avenues for socioeconomic upliftment, ensuring greater participation of women in development activities,” she added.

Pul further said that the Arunachal Indigenous & Heritage Centre would facilitate research, documentation and awareness programmes to sustain indigenous practices and heritage.

She expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated centres would serve as platforms for cultural preservation and community-driven initiatives aimed at holistic growth in the region.

Also present on the occasion was Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, who informed that the Indigenous Heritage Centre was sanctioned in early 2015 during the tenure of former CM late Kalikho Pul.

Congratulating the Nocte women, he appealed to all community members to foster unity and love regardless of clan or community differences, emphasising the need to strengthen Tirap’s social fabric.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, and Superintendent of Police Singjatla Singpho were also present.