GoAP will provide logistic support to SAFF U-19 c’ship: Jini

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: Sports Minister Kento Jini said that the state government will extend financial as well as logistic assistance for the upcoming SAFF U-19 Championship.

Jini gave the assurance when a delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), led by its senior vice president Kipa Takum and general secretary Kipa Ajay, met him at the state secretariat here on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh has been entrusted with hosting the prestigious event, and it is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia in May this year.

During the meeting, the APFA team briefed the minister on the ongoing preparations for the prestigious international tournament and highlighted the areas where support from the government of Arunachal would be crucial for the successful organisation of the event.

Also present at the meeting were Sports Director Tadar Appa and District Sports Officer Nada Apa.