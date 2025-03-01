People education prog organised

NIRJULI, 28 Feb: The NERIST’s Centre for Management Studies (CMS), in collaboration with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), organised a ‘people education programme (PEP)’ here on Thursday.

The initiative was aimed at creating awareness about various employment generation opportunities available through KVIC schemes, particularly the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), SFURTI clusters, and rural industrialisation, the CMS informed in a release.

“The PEP is a vital platform to enlighten our students, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries about the immense potential in the rural industrial sector. By promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment, the KVIC has been playing a crucial role in empowering individuals, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, to contribute to economic growth and self-sufficiency,” the release said.

Addressing the participants, Guwahati (Assam)-based KVIC State Office Director Amandeep highlighted various schemes for employment generation, especially the PMEGP, and urged the participants to become job providers.

NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S delivered a talk on the importance of being self-reliant, and highlighted that, as an institution committed to education and innovation, “the NERIST is proud to be a part of this initiative and believes that knowledge about these opportunities can transform lives by enabling self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.”