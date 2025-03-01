First batch of candidates for NIMAS flagged off from Siang

BOLENG, 28 Feb: The first batch of 37 candidates of Siang district for a skill development training programme on ‘Adventure travel guide (high altitude)’ at the Aqua Excellence Node of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in West Kameng district was flagged from Boleng by Circle OfficerNiyang Pertin on Friday.

The training programme is supported by RD and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing and MLA Talem Taboh.

Speaking about the initiative, Tasing said that “investing in our youths is investing in the future of Siang district. This initiative is more than just skill development; it is about empowering our young people to become torchbearers of responsible and sustainable tourism while safeguarding our rich cultural and natural heritage.”

MLA Taboh said that “this initiative will not just create employment opportunities but also position Siang district as a premier adventure tourism destination.”

Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon said that Siang’s landscape holds immense potential for adventure tourism and this training would strengthen the foundation for a sustainable and community-led tourism industry.

The training, scheduled to be held from 1 March to 1 May,is designed to equip the participants with essential adventure tourism skills. Encouraged by the overwhelming response to the call, the district plans to send more batches for training at the NIMAS in the coming days. (DIPRO)