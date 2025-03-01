Senior BJP leader Lompak Paksok passes away, body donated to TRIHMS

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Feb: Senior BJP leader Lompak Paksok, who passed away on Thursday evening at his residence in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district, donated his body to the state’s lone medical college, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Pakso died from a serious health issue, and before his death, he expressed his desire to donate his body to the TRIHMS for medical research. Respecting his decision, the family members came forward to donate his body to the TRIHMS.

On Thursday, the body was brought from Dumporijo and received by the anatomy department of the TRIHMS here. Speaking during a formal ceremony conducted to officially receive the body of the late Lompak Paksok, TRIHMS Principal Professor Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya hailed his decision to donate his body to the TRIHMS.

“TRIHMS expresses gratitude to the late Paksok and his family members for donating the body. This is a brave decision made by him, and it will help to improve medical research in TRIHMS. He will live forever in the hearts of TRIHMS and the people of Arunachal,” said Dr Bhattacharya. He said also that very few people make such a brave decision to donate their bodies for research purposes.

This is the fourth voluntary donation of bodies to the TRIHMS. Late Minoti Riba, wife of former chief minister late Tomo Riba, was the first to voluntarily donate her body to the TRIHMS in 2019.

Born in 1974, Lompak Paksok completed his LLB from Guwahati. He was associated with the BJP for a long time. He was first appointed as general secretary of the BJP’s Upper Subansiri district unit in 2007. In the 2009 assembly election, he contested as a BJP candidate from the Dumporijo assembly constituency against Takar Marde of the Congress.

Tragically, on 27 February, 2024, his son Pakmar Paksok, along with four other relatives, died in a road accident near Raga in the Kamle district when on their way from Itanagar to Daporijo. Sadly, on the day the family was observing the first death anniversary of their late son, Lompak Paksok died in the evening.

Meanwhile, former AAPSU general secretary Gumjum Haider, who is also the chief patron of the Karga-Kara Welfare Society, has expressed deep sadness over the death of the Paksok.

“It is devastating news for the entire Karga-Kara. It has sent an uncanny, gloomy wave across our society. Late Paksok dedicated his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh, leaving a lasting imprint across society and the state as a whole. His hard work and social services will always be remembered. The contributions he made throughout his life will always be cherished and remembered,” said Haider.

He expressed appreciation for late Paksok’s decision to donate his mortal remains to the TRIHMS. “Even during his death, he has decided to continue his social service. I, on behalf of Karga-Kara Welfare Society, express our heartfelt condolences to the family members, and also express our empathy and solidarity with the family on this highly tragic day,” he added.

BJP mourns Paksok

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deeply mourned the passing away of Paksok.

As an intellectual and policy expert, Paksok played a vital role in strengthening the BJP’s research and policy development initiatives. His contributions were instrumental in shaping strategies that benefited the people of Arunachal.

“Paksok was a true patriot, a selfless leader, and a guiding force for many in the party,” state BJP president Kaling Moyong said, adding that his contributions to the party and his dedication to public service will always be remembered.

Moyong said that Paksok’s act of donating his body to medical science “further reflects his lifelong commitment to knowledge and humanity.”

BJP Kisan Morcha state president Gumsen Lollen said that Paksok was a visionary leader, whose dedication and service to the people of Arunachal would always be remembered.

“Paksok played a crucial role in collecting iron from Arunachal Pradesh which was later handed over in New Delhi for the construction of the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” Lollen said.

“This act symbolises his unwavering commitment to national integrity and development, reinforcing his legacy beyond Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Lollen said also that donating his mortal remains to the TRIHMS “reflects Paksok’s lifelong dedication to knowledge and service, ensuring that even in his passing, he contributed to the advancement of medical education and the future of healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The party reaffirmed its commitment to uphold his values and continue his mission of service and development.

In a condolence meeting here on Friday, BJP party leaders and workers, led by Moyong, observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. They also conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.