Workshop on purposeful life

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, HoDs, officers and staff of the DC office, the chairman and staff of Sanskriti Public School, among others participated in a workshop themed ‘Meaningful and purposeful life’, organised at the DC office conference hall here on Friday.

The workshop, conducted by educationist and former space scientist Dr TP Sasikumar, was aimed at guiding and equipping the participants with insights and strategies to lead a purposeful life, contributing to their overall wellbeing and productivity.

Sasikumar spoke on the purpose and meaning of living a fulfilling life, and on enhancing the physical, mental and spiritual aspects of one’s life.

He stressed on the values of dedication, devotion and goal-setting, and provided tips on giving one’s best to public service. (DIPRO)