IFCSAP takes out march, demands framing of APFRA rules

DOIMUKH, 1 Mar: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) on Saturday organised a ‘sadbhavna padyatra’ here in Papum Pare district to press its demand for framing of rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, and implementation of the Act.

The march, led by IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, “served as a reminder to the government about the impending deadline to frame the rules for the APFRA, 1978,” the IFCSAP stated in a release.

It said that the Gauhati High Court has directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to frame the rules for the APFRA within six months. The timeframe set by the court expires on 30 March.

Urging the government to immediately frame the rules, Dr Rumi said that if any section of the society has concerns about the Act, they should approach the court, “rather than creating chaos and confusion.”

“It is essential to note that the APFRA aims to prevent forceful religious conversions in the state. The Act prohibits conversion by force, fraud, or inducement,” the release said.

Later, during a gathering at the Rono ground, several speakers emphasised the importance of preserving the indigenous traditions, promoting social harmony, and protecting indigenous faiths.

The key speakers were CALSOM women’s wing chairperson Sailu Bellai, advocate Prittam Taffo, NNMR Youth Wing president Gyamar Karmey, former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang, and engineer Gonag Pertin.

The rally concluded with the submission of a memorandum to Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, reiterating the IFCSAP’s demand.

Similar marches were earlier organised in all district headquarters on 27 February, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to promote social harmony and cultural preservation.

People from all the community-based indigenous faith organisations and prayer centres, besides former IFCSAP leaders and people of various communities participated in Saturday’s peaceful march.