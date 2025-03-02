ABK, GWS sign joint declaration to foster socio-cultural harmony, address shared challenges

Adi-Galo Summit

LIKABALI, 1 Mar: The Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) signed a joint declaration, laying down guiding principles for fostering socio-cultural harmony and addressing shared challenges.

The declaration was signed by ABK president Tadum Libang and GWS president Marnya Ete during the first Adi-Galo Summit here in Lower Siang district on Saturday, in the presence of elected legislators, members of the frontal wings of both organisations, and key stakeholders from both communities.

Attending the summit, MLA Mutchu Mithi hailed the initiative as historic and emphasised that unity between two of the most progressive communities of Arunachal Pradesh should be built on trust, respect, and honesty.

Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia welcomed the move, highlighting the deep cultural affinity shared by the two communities.

Other key speakers called for the revival of the Bogum Bokang Kebang, the erstwhile apex body representing both communities, to function as a unifying platform under which the ABK and the GWS could collaborate.

There were also calls for ensuring an inclusive approach to governance and community welfare, emphasising long-term cooperation and broader perspectives over localised differences.

The joint declaration received strong support from community leaders and legislators, who sought an end to past disputes and ego-driven divisions. Speakers stressed the importance of nurturing this newfound unity to ensure that the younger generation carries forward the spirit of collaboration and shared heritage.

The summit concluded with a commitment from both the ABK and the GWS to uphold the resolutions outlined in the declaration, with provisions for necessary amendments in the future to align with evolving socio-political dynamics.

This historic event is expected to set a new precedent for inter-community cooperation in Arunachal, strengthening ties between the Adi and the Galo communities for generations to come. (DIPRO)