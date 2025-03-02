RGU edn dept holds alumni meet

RONO HILLS, 1 Mar: Over 150 alumni from across the state, along with the existing students and faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) education department attended the first-ever alumni meet of the university’s education department here on Saturday.

The event was attended also by former elementary education director Tapi Gao and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan state project coordinator Johny Miji.

During the meeting, RGU Education Department Head Prof PK Acharya, who is one of the senior alumni members, briefed the gathering on the history of the alma mater and its numerous achievements. Following him, Gao and Miji in their speeches congratulated the alumni association for organising the alumni meet and expressed hope that the event would “open doors for building relationships among the alumni and their alma mater, leading to collaborations, mentorship opportunities, and future endeavours for the development of both the department and the state,” the RGU informed in a release.

The seniormost alumni faculty member, Prof T Lhungdim, in his speech reminisced about his journey as an alumnus and faculty member in the department, and advised the students to “continue learning and become catalysts for change and development in society,” the release said.

President of the alumni association, Basar (Leparada)-based Government Model College’s Education Department Assistant Professor Jumgam Riba, also spoke.