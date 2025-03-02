Breaking the chains: A collective fight against child rights violations in Arunachal

[ RK Paul Chawang ]

Child rights violations are an escalating crisis that threatens the very fabric of our society. The increasing cases of child rights violations, school dropouts, and lack of awareness in rural areas have created a breeding ground for exploiters who prey on vulnerable children.

Arunachal Pradesh, with its vast and sparsely populated rural regions, faces a serious threat from those who exploit poverty, ignorance, and the absence of stringent monitoring mechanisms. Tackling this crisis requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, community-based organisations, and government authorities.

Urgent need for awareness

One of the major contributors to child rights violations is the lack of education and awareness among rural communities. Many children drop out of school due to financial constraints, lack of infrastructure, and absence of proper monitoring by authorities. This creates an opportunity for exploiters to lure them with false promises of employment and a better future.

To address this grave issue, we must strengthen village-level institutions such as the Village Health and Sanitation Committee (VHSC) and the Village Level Child Protection Committee (VLCPC). These bodies should be empowered to take proactive measures in monitoring and protecting children from exploitation. Additionally, other community-based organisations (CBO), such as women’s committees, self-help groups (SHG), village governance bodies, and student unions must collaborate to create a safety net for children.

Data collection and community involvement

A crucial step in combating child rights violations is the collection of data from community-based organisa-tions and local schools. This data will help in identifying vulnerable children and families who may be at risk. Village-level child protection committees should maintain a children’s movement register to keep track of children’s whereabouts, ensuring their safety. This will also help in curbing school dropouts and detecting early signs of exploitation.

Creating awareness among school teachers and School Management Committees (SMC) is equally important. Teachers play a vital role in identifying children at risk and can take necessary action to prevent potential violations of their rights. Vulnerability mapping of at-risk families will provide insights into the socioeconomic conditions that push children into exploitative situations.

Linking vulnerable families to social welfare schemes

One of the most effective ways to prevent child rights violations is by linking vulnerable families to government social welfare schemes. Many families, unaware of the assistance available to them, fall prey to exploiters who promise financial stability. The government must ensure that these families receive the benefits of welfare schemes that provide education, healthcare, and livelihood support. A focused approach on poverty alleviation, skill development, and women’s empowerment will create resilience within communities, reducing their vulnerability to exploitation.

Strict laws and policies to abolish child labour

The employment of minors as child labourers must be strictly abolished. While the country has stringent laws against child labour, their implementation remains a challenge in many states, including Arunachal. The state government must pass appropriate legislation in the state assembly to strengthen the legal framework against child rights violations and forced child labour.

Additionally, the labour department at the state and district levels must take a proactive role in maintaining proper data on child labour and creating awareness to ensure strict enforcement of child protection laws. All workplaces, including small businesses, hotels, and domestic work settings, must be strictly monitored to prevent child exploitation.

The role of law enforcement and child protection agencies

Different stakeholders such as the police, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), District Child Protection Units (DCPU), Childline teams, government departments, NGOs, and agencies working on child rights protection need specialised training to effectively handle cases related to child rights violations. They must ensure that cases of exploitation and abuse are handled sensitively and justly, ensuring that perpetrators face legal consequences.

Furthermore, the judiciary must prioritise cases related to child rights violations, ensuring speedy trials and fair judgements. Establishing dedicated task forces within the police department to monitor exploitative networks and swiftly responding to reported cases can strengthen law enforcement efforts. Interstate cooperation and intelligence sharing with neighbouring states should also be enhanced to dismantle networks operating across state borders.

A call for collective action

Child rights violations are a social evil that require a collective response from every section of society. Community members, NGOs, government agencies, and law enforcement bodies must work together to ensure that no child falls victim to exploitation. Awareness campaigns, community engagement, and stringent monitoring mechanisms must be prioritised.

As the president-founder of NGO AMYAA and former director of Childline 1098 emergency services for Lower Dibang Valley district, I have personally witnessed the pain and suffering that affected children endure. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights of our children and ensure a safe, protected future for them.

The time to act is now! The state of Arunachal must rise against child rights violations and take immediate steps to secure its children. Let us join hands to protect our future generations from the clutches of exploitation and give them the childhood they deserve. (The writer is president and founder of NGO AMYAA.)