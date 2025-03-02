Workshop on women’s safety held

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: A sensitisation workshop on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, and filling up online complaints at the She-Box was organised by the East Siang WCD department here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by HoDs, representatives of the Internal Complaint Committees (ICC) of departments, officials, and staff members of the WCD and the One-Stop Centre, Pasighat.

Addressing the participants, DC Tayi Taggu said that there should be zero tolerance for violation of women in the workplace. He added that homes and workplaces should be places of joy and dignity for women.

ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao delivered a presentation on the objectives of the workshop, and said that it was aimed at empowering women, providing safe and enabling workplaces for women, and creating awareness among the stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of the Acts.

DLSA Deputy Chief Legal Aid Counsel Nyame Dabigave a presentation on the Sexual Harrasment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, and the Domestic Violence Act, and stressed on “the mandatory need to form an ICC and in every office and workplace with more than 10 employees.”

SP Pankaj Lamba also spoke. (DIPRO)