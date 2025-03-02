KVK team inspects maize fields

KANUBARI, 1 Mar: A team of Longding KVK scientists, led by its Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, inspected the maize fields under the FLD programme at Hasse Russa village on Friday.

During the visit to Manpu Wangjen’s Maize-2 variety fields, the team found the growth and development of the crop satisfactory, “except infestation by insects,for which control measures were advocated,” the KVK informed in a release.

The team also observed irregular spacing of the crop,”where over-seeding was done,” and suggestedcorrective measures.

The team assured the farmer that the KVK would help him with seed and other critical inputs.