K/Kumey tourism promotion prog held

KOLORIANG, 2 Mar: A two-day tourism promotion programme in Kurung Kumey district was organised by tourism promoter and renowned journalist Nangram Kayang, with support from the district administration and the police, on 28 February and 1 March.

More than 150 tourists visited Kurung Kumey during the programme.

Other features of the event included a cultural exchange programme between tourists and locals, promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The event also showcased the district’s hidden tourism potential, including its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant tribal culture, and unique cultural heritage.

The event was made possible through the collective efforts of many dignitaries, including MLAs Pani Taram and Tai Nikio, and ZPC Dare Mada.