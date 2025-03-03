U/Siang KVK SAC meeting held

GEKU, 2 Mar: Various issues and technical programmes, including on-farm trials, frontline demonstrations, and extension activities were discussed during a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Upper Siang KVK here recently.

The 2024-25 annual progress report and the proposed 2025-26 action plan were also presented during the programme.

As part of the programme, KVK Marketing Director TD Neckom inaugurated the indigenous pulses and millets museum at the KVK. He expressed appreciation for the KVK’s innovative approach in establishing the museum and commended its efforts in collecting and showcasing indigenous pulses and millets from across Arunachal Pradesh.

The museum, curated by KVK Head Dr Oyinti Megu and her team, is an initiative to showcase the significance of pulses and millets in the region and in the state as a whole.

The museum aims to promote awareness, preserve traditional knowledge, support the livelihood of local communities, and educate the visitors about the benefits of pulses and millets.