BBBP implementation led to improvement of sex ratio in state: Pul

ROING, 3 Mar: The implementation of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in Arunachal Pradesh has led to an improvement in the sex ratio, with 14 out of 25 districts recording over 900 females per 1,000 males in 2023-24, Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul said on Monday.

Addressing a ‘Beti Janmotsav’ event here in Lower Dibang Valley district to mark the 10th anniversary of the scheme, Pul said that the state’s sex ratio stands at 948.68 females per 1,000 males, surpassing the national average of 930. Five districts – Shi-Yomi, East Kameng, Kamle, Upper Siang, and Tawang – recorded sex ratios above 1,000 in 2023-24, she added.

The minister also noted a significant decline in the dropout rate among girls at the secondary and higher secondary levels, from 30.89 percent in 2019-20 to 12.5 percent in 2021-22. Additionally, the first-trimester ANC registration, crucial for early pregnancy care, has improved substantially, she said.

Pul highlighted the benefits of the BBBP scheme and urged women to avail themselves of government schemes for their empowerment. She also called for greater awareness on girl child trafficking and parental support to ensure their safety.

The minister outlined key government decisions regarding child adoption, including prioritising intra-district and intra-state adoption, creating contractual posts to manage child and women helplines and allocating funds for CDPO quarters and working women’s hostels.

MLA Mutchu Mithi lauded the achievements of women across various sectors and emphasised their role in shaping society. He also called for discussions on polygamy, terming it a practice that undermines women’s self-respect.

MLA Puinnyo Apum spoke on various government schemes for women’s welfare, and urged them to avail of the benefits.

Other speakers included WCD Joint Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh, and Mission Shakti state nodal officer Bahe Koyu.

Child Welfare Committee member Rema Mito and Nani Maria Society chairperson Desai Linggi shared the success story of CCI Roing.

Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok, other officials, anganwadi workers, and students were present at the event, which concluded with a BBBP pledge, a cake-cutting ceremony, and the distribution of gifts to newborn girls and CCI children.