SSB distributes essential items to villagers

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 3 Mar: The 30th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) distributed essential items to the villagers of Dirang block in West Kameng district here on Monday under its civic action programme.

The PWD minister’s adviser, Phurpa Tsering, expressed gratitude to the SSB, saying, “Whenever there are fire incidents, flood, or any emergency, the SSB has always been with our people. I on behalf of my people am grateful to the SSB.”

He said that the SSB has been playing a vital role not only by guarding the borders but also by helping in the development of rural areas.

Alongside all ranks of the 30th Bn SSB, 4th Bn ITBP Commandant Thangjam Sanamtum Mangang, GBs, students and villagers attended the event.

Solar streetlights, sports materials and essential items related to cleanliness were distributed to the villagers of various villages of Dirang block during the programme.