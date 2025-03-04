RGU holds seminar on Indian knowledge system

RONO HILLS, 3 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a national seminar on ‘Indian knowledge system with reference to NEP-2020’ on Monday.

Participating in the seminar, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Jayadeba Sahoo said that “Indian knowledge system is a complete package in the form of 14 ‘vidyas’ and 64 ‘kalas’ of ancient Indian disciplines of knowledge and art that address the epistemological crisis of the education system.”

RGU Education HoD Prof PK Acharya highlighted the history of the Indian knowledge system, its contribution in Indian culture, promotion of values, and NEP-2020’s recommendation to integrate Indian knowledge system at all levels of education.

Coordinator of the national seminar Dr Sushant Kumar Nayak said that “the region’s indigenous knowledge systems, deeply connected with ecological wisdom, sustainable practices, and community living, resonate with the principles of Indian knowledge system.” He said that the NEP-2020 aims to preserve India’s cultural heritage while displaying its value on a global stage. “This aligns with the vision of transforming India into a knowledge superpower,” Dr Nayak said.

Education Faculty Dean Prof Elizabeth Hangsing emphasised the issue of sustainable development and how Indian knowledge system may help in overcoming the challenge of sustainability. Prof Hangsing advocated integration of ancient wisdom with modern technology by using artificial intelligence in documenting and preserving the traditional knowledge systems.

Prof Bharat Kumar Panda, head of education department at Central University of Odisha talked about the history of development of NEP-2020 and its role in making India a developed nation by 2047.

Prof Kaushal Kishore, head of the Education Department at Jamia Millia Islamia delivered a lecture on multidisciplinary concept of education and importance of flexibility in education system, and how the NEP-2020 addresses both the issues.

Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, the state liaison officer, and Higher and Technical Education Director Dr AK Mishra also spoke.