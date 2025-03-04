Govt has taken steps to ensure resolution of Naga issue: Guv in assembly

KOHIMA, 3 Mar: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday asserted that the state’s NDPP-led opposition-less government has collectively taken steps to ensure peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

Addressing the 60-member Nagaland Assembly on the first day of the weeklong budget session, Ganesan said that the state has been working to fulfil its commitment to the people of the northeastern state.

“This House has collectively taken steps to ensure peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue. As assured on the floor of this House by the chief minister, my government held a consultative meeting with the apex and influential tribal bodies and civil society organisations on 12 September last year to deliberate on the Naga political issue,” he said.

The governor also thanked the members for their wholehearted cooperation on this.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, on 21 November also met union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the desire of the people for an early solution of the Naga political issue.

Supporting the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand for a certain level of autonomy in six districts, the governor said that the state government has submitted its comments on the third draft of the memorandum of settlement in this regard.

“Substantial progress has been made and we are hopeful that any remaining concerns of the ENPO will be addressed,” Ganesan said. (PTI)