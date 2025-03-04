ToT for ITI instructors in pedagogy underway

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Eighteen ITI instructors are participating in a five-day training of trainers (ToT) programme on pedagogy, which was inaugurated by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Commissioner Saugat Biswas here on Monday.

Being organised by the SDE department in collaboration with Kolkata (WB)-based Central Staff Training & Research Institute (CSTARI), the programme underscores the importance of continuous professional development of ITI instructors, the SDE department stated in a release.

In his inaugural address, Biswas emphasised the importance of ensuring that all the ITI laboratories are well-equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment “for delivery of high-quality vocational education and training in ITIs, ensuring that the instructors and the trainees are well-prepared to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

He said also that the department plans to provide advanced automated machines to the ITIs for hands-on practice, in order to ensure alignment with modern industry needs. “Furthermore, the department is coordinating with Tata Technologies for setting up Toyota, etc, for advanced labs to enhance the practical training infrastructure,” he said.

Biswas informed also that the department has sent 42 ITI trainees for on-the-job training to Larsen & Toubro Construction Skill Training Institute in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“This initiative aims to provide the trainees with practical, hands-on experience in a real-world work environment to enhance their skills and making them job-ready,” he said, and added that “for the first time, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has sanctioned funds specifically for sending trainees outside the state for training programmes, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensure that trainees receive the best possible training opportunities.”

Further, Biswas highlighted the department’s initiatives under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme for placement and apprenticeship, in which several trainees have joined.

Biswas highlighted the significance of pedagogy training, emphasising its role in enhancing teaching quality and adapting to technological advancements. He highlighted that the CSTARI’s curriculum “aligns with the National Council for Vocational Training” and promotes outcome-based education, ensuring relevance to industry needs.

“Training programmes build the capacity of vocational trainers, improving instructional strategies and classroom management skills,” he said.

SDE Secretary Bullo Mamu urged the instructors to approach the training with dedication and sincerity. She emphasised the need to align their skills with today’s requirements to master the art of pedagogy, encouraging full engagement in the programme to effectively impart knowledge and skills to students.

The inaugural event was attended also by SDE Deputy Director KV Lincon, institutional development expert Suman Shukla, and industry & placement expert Vivek Raturi.