A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and provides legal protection. GIs are typically used for wines, drinks, foods, agricultural produce, and handicrafts, but they are not limited to these categories. Arunachal Pradesh’ association with GIs is relatively recent, dating back only a decade. It all began in 2014 with the registration of Arunachal orange and the Idu Mishmi textiles and handicrafts, followed by Adi kekir (local ginger), Khao Tai (Khamti local rice), and Monpa maize (a variety of high-altitude local maize) in 2016. Among the items with GI tags are handmade paper from Tawang and millet-based wine called marua apo, which is widely used in the state. So far, 20 products from Arunachal have received GI tags, and the state has set a target of reaching 50 GI-tagged products by 2030.

In 2024, Arunachal saw the registration of 18 new GI products. These handicrafts, textiles, cuisines, and beverages were displayed at the well-received three-day ‘Arunachal Pradesh GI Mahotsav’, which took place from 28 February in New Delhi. More such events need to be encouraged, and local communities that own these products must be actively involved in these events. However, these programmes should not be merely showcases. They should be converted into opportunities for business and networking.

During events like the one held in the national capital, local communities should be given platform to interact directly with potential buyers. On the other hand, while the quest for giving identity, legal protection, and promotion is important, in a diverse state like Arunachal, where tribes are closely linked culturally and otherwise, there may be many claimants to a single product. Therefore, care must be taken to avoid confusion and conflict.