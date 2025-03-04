Skill training prog on organic cultivation

KEREM, 3 Mar: Fifteen students of the Arunachal University of Studies participated in a six-day ‘Skill training programme on organic cultivation practices of field crops’, organised by the district training centre of the FTC here, in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, from 26 February to 3 March.

During the programme, “which was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of rural youths in sustainable agricultural practices,” KVK agronomist Kadagonda Nithinkumar emphasised the importance of organic cultivation practices, and elaborated “advanced agro-technologies and package of practices for field crops,” the KVK informed in a release.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora provided insights into pest and disease management in organic farming, highlighting eco-friendly control measures.

The students engaged in discussions and hands-on learning sessions. “The initiative is expected to empower young farmers with sustainable techniques, promoting organic farming in the region,” the KVK said.