Trg prog on new criminal law, prison welfare underway at RRU

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: The Rashtriya Raksha University’s (RRU) Pasighat campus launched a ‘New criminal law and prison welfare training programme’ here in East Siang district recently.

The event was virtually attended by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma besides, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, BPRD Assistant Director KK Meena and 5th IRBn BHQ Commandant Garima Singh.

The RRU, in collaboration with the BPRD, has designed the specialised training programme that focuses on strengthening prison management frameworks by emphasising legal compliance, ethical administration, and modern correctional policies. It also provides training in evidence-based reporting, case documentation, and legal procedures to enhance accountability and efficiency. Additionally, the curriculum introduces participants to digital tools, surveillance techniques, and forensic applications, aiming to bolster prison security and inmate monitoring.

The programme includes both online and offline sessions with 80 nominations received from 10 states, including West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Odisha. The offline training module, currently underway from 3-7 March, hosts 28 prison officials, while the online sessions are scheduled from 12-14 March and 17-19 March.

During the inaugural session, retired IG (prison) Michi Paku provided insights into correctional administration, while the BPRD DG highlighted the crucial role the new criminal laws plays in addressing the issue of undertrial prisoners and streamlining judicial processes.

Joining the event virtually, RRU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Kalpesh H Wandra emphasised the importance of practical training in correctional administration, ensuring that officials receive hands-on experience for the smooth functioning of prison systems.

DC Taggu encouraged extending the new criminal law initiative to benefit the district administration and advocated disseminating legal knowledge to civilians.

SP Lamba emphasised the necessity of continuous knowledge upgradation for officials and highlighted ongoing collaborations with the RRU in areas such as cybersecurity, investigative techniques, and road safety.