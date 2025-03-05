ACS urges govt to put an end to extortion activities in TCL

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) chairman Patey Tayum has appealed to the state government to take immediate measures to put an end to extortion activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

He called upon the government and security agencies to take strict action to ensure that peace and development prevail in the TCL region, and to make the region free from the menace of illegal taxation and external interference.

Tayum said he strongly “condemn a purported letter issued by the government of People’s Republic of Nagaland GPRN-NSCN (K) under the name of Khampai Wangsu, in-charge Longding district, to the heads of departments in Longding district, demanding 5% from all departments as an annual tax.”

Expressing deep concern over the impact of such extortion attempts, Tayum said that such illegal demands not only demoralise government employees posted in the TCL region but also create a negative impact on society.

“As a social activist, I firmly believe that paying such illegal taxes (extortion) will only encourage underground elements to interfere further in state affairs, making it an easy source of income for them,” he added.

Tayum also urged the underground groups operating from outside to the state to restrain their activities, warning that “some local antisocial elements might misuse their names to extort money within Arunachal Pradesh.”