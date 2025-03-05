Monbhai Thamoung honoured with IARI Innovative Farmer Award

NAMSAI, 4 Mar: Monbhai Thamoung, a young, educated, progressive farmer from Kaisu village in Namsai district was honoured with the ‘IARI-Innovative Farmer Award’ during the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela, organised by the ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, recently, for his significant contribution in the field of agriculture and allied activities.

The prestigious award was conferred on 25 farmers from across the country, among whom Thamoung was the only farmer selected from Arunachal Pradesh.

Prior to this, he had been awarded the Innovative Farmer Award at the Regional Agriculture Fair-2025 held in January by the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

Thamoung has developed a multi-species livestock- and poultry-based farming system, in collaboration with the Namsai KVK, on a limited land area of approximately 0.5 ha.

In his farm, he has poultry birds, ducks, pigs, goats, and cattle, along with local paddy varieties, vegetables and fruits for household consumption.

“Last year he was able to generate an overall net income of Rs 6,42,000 with a cost-benefit ratio of 2.8:1” the KVK informed in a release.