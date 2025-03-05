APFA calls on Sona, holds discussion on U-19 SAFF ch’ship

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) called on Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Tuesday and held discussion about the upcoming U-19 SAFF Championship in the state.

The association informed that during the discussion, the minister assured full support for successful organisation of the championship.

Extending gratitude to the minister and the tourism department for their support, the APFA said that it looks forward to making this championship a landmark event in Arunachal’s sporting history.

The U-19 SAFF Championship is set to be a milestone, not only in fostering the growth of football and other sports activities in the state but also in positioning Arunachal as a prime destination for major international sporting events, the association said.

The tournament will also serve as a platform to showcase the state’s potential in hosting high-profile competitions and boosting tourism and infrastructure development, it added.

The APFA delegation was led by its general secretary Kipa Ajay. Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa was also present at the meeting.