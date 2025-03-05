ALSU opposes APFRA implementation

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has expressed opposition to the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, saying that the Act is in contravention of the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and an infringement on the fundamental right guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26, “which provide for freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.”

In a letter to the chief minister, the ALSU stated that “the enforcement of this Act is against the will and sentiment of some section of people of Arunachal Pradesh,” and added that the Act is creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and the Christian community.

It further said that the implementation of the APFRA could create law and order problems in the state.