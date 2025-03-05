Cataract blindness backlog-free campaign launched in Siang

BOLENG, 4 Mar: In a bid to eliminate preventable blindness, a ‘Cataract blindness backlog-free campaign’ was launched here in Siang district by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Osi Mibang on Tuesday.

The campaign aims to provide free cataract surgery to elderly individuals suffering from blindness due to cataracts.

As part of the campaign, house-to-house surveys will be conducted in every village by a dedicated team comprising state and district health officials, along with accredited social health activists. The identified cataract patients will receive free surgical treatment at the general hospital in Aalo (W/Siang).

To further support the beneficiaries, the Siang District Health Society will cover all expenses, including free transportation (both to and from the hospital), post-surgery care, and the distribution of free reading glasses to patients in need.

The initiative is being headed by NPCB-VI State Programme Officer Dr Taba Khanna. (DIPRO)