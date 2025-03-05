Road development initiative launched in Seppa

SEPPA, 4 Mar: A major road development initiative has been launched in Seppa township under the leadership of East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam.

This project has garnered tremendous support from the local community, with many individuals stepping forward to contribute their time, resources, and efforts.

The district administration has expressed gratitude to all the individuals involved in this initiative.

“Their dedication and contributions are transforming Seppa into a hub of progress, improving the quality of life for residents and fostering new opportunities for growth and development,” the DIPRO informed in a release.