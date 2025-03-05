Regional workshop on supply chain mgmt 

DIRANG, 4 Mar: A regional workshop on ‘Supply chain management of high altitude horticulture and livestock: Opportunities and challenges’ was organised here in West Kameng district on Monday by the ICAR ATARI Zone-VI, in collaboration with the NRC on Yak (NRCY), and the agriculture and horticulture departments.

Addressing the participants, ICAR-ATARI Zone 4 Director Dr G Kadirvel spoke on products right for packing, labelling and market management, and highlighted the challenges faced by the district and the state as a whole. He also emphasised on preserving exotic fruits.

Agriculture Marketing Director TD Neckom presented a brief on the potential of Arunachal Pradesh in agriculture and horticulture sectors, while Jammu & Kashamir-based CITH Director Dr MK Verma spoke on high-altitude crops, fruits, and medicinal and aromatic plants.

NRCY Director Dr Mihar Sarkar highlighted the uniqueness of horticulture and livestock of high altitude areas, and the problems faced by the local community, such as road connectivity, lack of cold storage, and poor infrastructure. He said also that “ecotourism enhances the supply chain in this region.”

ASRB Chairman Dr Sanjay Kumar stressed on packaging and labelling horticulture and agriculture products. “Marketing aspects should be taken into account along with the other aspects,” he said.

He also stressed on economic upliftment of farmers and the importance of supply chain management, and said that “quality planting materials is the first thing for production of good produce.”

Sarkar further encouraged the farmers to give importance to floriculture and integrated honey production and gain knowledge regarding extraction of oil from marigold flower. He further encouraged the farmers to gain more knowledge about medicinal plants and aromatic plants, and to preserve the traditional knowledge.

During the technical sessions, Dr MK Verma spoke on ‘Prospects of temperate fruits in the hill ecosystem of NEH region’ and stressed that Arunachal is a promising state for horticulture, especially for temperate fruits.

Dirang-based ICAR-CITH scientist Dr Supreetha delivered a presentation on ‘Current status of fruits crops in high altitude regions of Northeast India’, while ICAR-CITH scientist Dr Pradeep Kumar gave a presentation on ‘Current status of vegetables crops in high altitude regions’.

NRCY animal physiology expert Dr Vijay Paul delivered a presentation on ‘Current status of livestock and other niche areas in Arunachal Pradesh’.

West Siang KVK Head Dr Tasso Tabin also spoke.