Maaj urges youths to become role models for society

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Former State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee chairman Likha Maaj on Tuesday urged the youths of the state to become role models for their community and society as a whole.

Taking part in a fitness programme of the contestants of the Miss AAPSU-2025 pageant at IG Park here, he urged them to maintain good health for happy and successful life.

Emphasising the need for games and sports activities, Maaj said that the state government has accorded priority to games and sports and has provided job quota for meritorious sportspersons.

He assured to provide support to the participants and motivated them to excel in their fields of activities.

AAPSU women wing president Punung Darang informed that “the main function is the inter-tribe festival, and Miss AAPSU event is a part of the whole programme.”

“The event provides a platform where all the tribes of state are participating with an aim to promote communal harmony and brotherhood,” she said.

Indian Weightlifting Federation vice president Abraham K Techi also spoke on the occasion.