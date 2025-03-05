Socioeconomic development linked to road connectivity: Guv

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik said that the pace of socioeconomic development of the state is closely linked to the successful implementation of infrastructure projects, particularly road connectivity.

During a meeting with the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited’s (NHIDCL) Itanagar Regional Office Executive Director (Projects) Ashish Gupta at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor said also that “well-constructed and properly maintained roads are crucial for ensuring timely development, enhancing accessibility, and fostering economic growth in the region.”

Underscoring the significance of road infrastructure, Parnaik pointed out that robust road networks would play a vital role in strengthening national security “as we have long international boundaries, unlocking Arunachal Pradesh’ vast tourism potential, and facilitating the export of perishable agricultural and allied sector products like kiwi and oranges.”

He said that seamless transportation is essential for improving market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, as it would boost economic opportunities and attract investment in the state.

The governor urged the NHIDCL to expedite infrastructure projects with a strong focus on quality and timely execution. He emphasised that the NHIDCL holds a key responsibility in facilitating Arunachal’s developmental efforts and ensuring that road connectivity serves as a catalyst for the state’s overall progress.

He called for concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that road projects are completed efficiently, contributing to the state’s growth, security, and prosperity.

The NHIDCL executive director briefed the governor on the NHIDCL projects in the state. (Raj Bhavan)