DIRANG, 4 Mar: The trade & commerce department, in association with Kolkata (WB)-based Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), is conducting a workshop on ‘Export procedures & documentation and packaging of agri-horti products’ here in West Kameng district from 4-6 March.

The workshop is aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of export procedures, documentation requirements and packaging, and best practices for agri-horti products.

Addressing the participants, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar urged them to interact with the resource persons from the IIP and the IIFT with their problems and not be apprehensive to put forward their queries.

Dr Gautam Dutta informed that the state possesses rich agricultural and horticultural produces, mineral resources, handicrafts, and processed food products, “all of which have immense export potential.” He highlighted that lack of awareness among small-scale entrepreneurs regarding export procedures, documentation and market linkages is a common hindrance, “and therefore this workshop is designed to create awareness regarding the regulations and compliance.”

Thembang CO Moyir Kato, officers from the trade & commerce department, Trade Development Officers Mekory Dodum and Joshlin Tayeng, farmers, members of SHGs and farmers-producers company, and prospective exporters from the district are participating in the workshop. (DIPRO)